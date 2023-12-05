Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dismissed speculation about his candidacy, asserting he is a dedicated party worker willing to fulfil any role entrusted to him by the BJP. Chouhan expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirming his commitment to working under Modi's leadership. As questions arise about the CM's face following BJP's victory in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Chouhan addresses the issue in a video message, stating, "Neither I was a CM contender earlier nor now. I am just a party worker, and whatever post or duty the party will give, I will fulfil that." Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath Likely to Meet Mallikarjun Kharge Today, May Resign from Post, Say Sources.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Denies CM Contender Status in MP

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "Neither I was CM conternder earlier nor now. I am just a party worker and whatever post or duty the party will give I will fulfil that...." pic.twitter.com/oreQvodMdy — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

