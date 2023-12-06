Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed the feet of two women at a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Wednesday, December 6. A video shared by ANI showed the BJP leader taking the blessings from the two women after washing their feet. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a four-term Chief Minister, steered his party to an unprecedented victory in Madhya Pradesh during the recent State Assembly Elections, largely attributed to initiatives such as the "Ladli Behena" scheme. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Washes Feet of Women at CM Ladli Behna Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur (Watch Video).

Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed Feet of Women At Public Meet:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes the feet of women during a public meeting in Chhindwara pic.twitter.com/gMMiaKI6s2 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

