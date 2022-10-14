A video of a baby elephant that was separated from his mother went viral on social media showing he is being tortured and beaten by a mob in Assam village for destroying crops. Some of these can be seen in the video using sticks and slippers to beat the calf and also pulling his tail. The elephant calf can be heard screaming.

Baby Elephant Ill-Treated by Villagers:

गाँव वालों ने हाथी के बच्चे को डंडे और चप्पलों से पीटा | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/ubXHCvVr3X — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 14, 2022

