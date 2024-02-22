Former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh, on Thursday, February 22, took to X to condole the demise of farmer Shubh Karan Singh. Taking to the microblogging platform, Capt Amarinder Singh said that he was saddened to learn about the demise of young Shubh Karan Singh at Khanauri border yesterday. "My heartfelt condolences are with his family in their time of grief," he said in his tweet. The BJP leader also said that he would pray to Waheguru for an early resolution to the farmer's protest so that they all can come back to their families safely. 'Dilli Chalo' March: Farmers’ Halt Protest Rally for Two Days, Condemn Centre’s Action Against Protesting Farmers.

My Heartfelt Condolences Are With His Family

Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of young Shubh Karan Singh at Khanauri border yesterday. My heartfelt condolences are with his family in their time of grief. I pray to Waheguru ji for an early resolution to the farmers protest so that they all can come back to… pic.twitter.com/rhdeE4OoFK — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)