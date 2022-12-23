The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in the Enforcement Directorate case filed against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The journalist was detained in October 2020 while travelling to Hathras at the scene of a gang-rape and murder involving a 19-year-old Dalit woman. Kappan is accused of violating several provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Unlawful Activities Act. Siddique Kappan Case: Kerala Journalist To Remain in UP Jail Despite Supreme Court Granting Him Bail; Here’s Why

