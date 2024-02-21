On Wednesday, February 21, a sudden and intense snowfall left over 175 vehicles carrying over 500 tourists trapped in Natu La, East Sikkim. Indian Army soldiers of the Trishakti Corps braved below-freezing weather to race to the aid of the trapped visitors. In order to help the visitors reach safety, prompt medical attention, hot meals and refreshments, and safe transportation were provided. Indian Army Rescues 350 Tourists Stranded in Sikkim After Sudden Snowfall.

Indian Army Rescues 500 Tourists in Sikkim

#WATCH | 500 stranded tourists were rescued by troops of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army pic.twitter.com/9DCGdnHA09 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

