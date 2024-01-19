In order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic due to the demolition work of the British-era Sion over bridge, which connects Matunga and Kurla, the Mumbai traffic police have issued a list of no parking roads to avoid traffic congestion. The bridge will be closed from the intervening night of January 19 and 20 and will continue till May 31, 2024. The Sion Mahim link road will be no parking zones from Tjunction to Mahim Phatak while the Sulochana Sherry road will be having no parking zone from Sion hospital junction to Sion hospital’s gate number 7. ‘Face FIR if You Stop on MTHL’: Mumbai Police Issues Warning As Videos of Traffic Violations on Atal Setu Go Viral.

Mumbai Traffic Update

Due to the closure of Sion over bridge, the following roads are declared as No Parking to avoid Traffic congestion. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/tGklLiv1ST — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 19, 2024

