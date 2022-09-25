Two people got injured after two bike-borne assailants opened fire on them in Sitamarhi. According to reports, a heated argument broke out between both parties which became the reason behind the attack. "Two people got injured after two bike-borne men fired upon them. The incident happened due to some heated argument. The accused tried to escape but the villagers caught hold of them & beat them up. We've taken the accused into custody," SP Sitamarhi HK Rai said.

Check Tweet:

