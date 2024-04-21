A viral video on social media shows a small boy having smoked biscuits at a stall in a public area. As the video moves further, the boy is seen shouting in pain and seeking help as his health seems to have deteriorated due to the consumption of the smoked biscuit. It is claimed that the boy died after consuming the smoked biscuits. Several users of X shared the video and urged people, especially parents, against consuming smoked biscuits. "These drinks have liquid Nitrogen chilled at -196 degree Celsius causing a burst in stomach resulting breathlessness," one user said, while a second user wrote, "Liquid nitrogen kills if ingested."

Beware of These Kind of Smokey Drinks

Alert ‼️‼️ Beware of these kind of smokey drinks. These drinks have liquid Nitrogen chilled at -196 degree Celsius causing a burst in stomach resulting breathlessness. Earlier in pubs now becoming common in street foods. Be Healthy eat Healthy https://t.co/O0WokXEDUJ — चीते की चाल (@raunaqji) April 21, 2024

Liquid Nitrogen Kills if Ingested

And the kid died is what I learnt ! Such is the level of common sense among our lay public! Liquid nitrogen kills if ingested. ⁦@amitsurg⁩ ⁦@ProfSomashekhar⁩ pic.twitter.com/MTpoPz0QIB — Dr Vikram Sakaleshpur Kumar 🇮🇳 (@vikkypaedia) April 21, 2024

Even a Spoon Is Consumed It Is Dangerous to Life

