Union Minister Smriti Irani and her husband, Zubin Irani, recently performed rituals at the ‘Griha Pravesh’ ceremony at their residence in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The video of Smriti and her husband performing the rituals has been shared by news agency ANI. The ‘Griha Pravesh’ is a traditional Hindu ceremony conducted when individuals first enter a new house. For those unaware Smriti is an MP from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. She had defeated congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019 lok sabha elections. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra from Amethi, BJP MP Smriti Irani Holds Jan Samwad (Watch Videos).

Smriti Irani Performs Rituals During ‘Grih Parvesh’

#WATCH | Union Minister Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani perform rituals at the 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony at their residence in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/dN4EoBXZkX — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

