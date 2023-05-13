Amid the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reached the BJP camp office in Shiggaon. However, Bommai was in for a surprise as a snake was found in the building compound. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 3-second video clip shows the snake slithering away as BJP leaders including Bommai watch. The snake was later captured and the building compound was secured. Karnataka Election Result 2023 Today: BJP Slightly Ahead of Congress in Early Trends of Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Snake Found in BJP Office in Karnataka

#WATCH Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai reaches the BJP camp office in Shiggaon, a snake found in the building compound slithers away The snake was later captured and the building compound secured pic.twitter.com/FXSqFu0Bc7 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Snake Which Had Entered BJP Camp Office Rescued

#WATCH A snake which had entered BJP camp office premises in Shiggaon, rescued; building premises secured amid CM's presence pic.twitter.com/1OgyLLs2wt — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

