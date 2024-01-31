India is experiencing winters, and the weather continues to get chillier, with temperatures dipping in various parts of the country. Several cities in India are reporting heavy snowfall, frost cover, dense fog, and extreme cold conditions. Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag is witnessing heavy snowfall as temperatures further dipped in the region. Photos and videos show the snow-covered Anantnag. Himachal Pradesh is no different. The Kharapathar area in Shimla was covered in a blanket of snow after receiving fresh snowfall. Another video showed a layer of frost forming on grass in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty as the temperature drops to 1.7 degrees Celsius here. North Indian belt, in general, continues to be in the grip of severe cold and fog.

Watch Video: Heavy Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

#WATCH | Heavy snowfall witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag as temperature dips further in the region. pic.twitter.com/S9IeEeCux7 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

View Photos of Kharapathar Area in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla Covered in Snow After Fresh Snowfall

Himachal Pradesh | Kharapathar area in Shimla gets covered in a blanket of snow as it receives fresh snowfall. pic.twitter.com/E1oxEexP2k — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Watch Video: Frost Cover in Tamil Nadu's Ooty

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | A layer of frost forms on grass in Ooty as the temperature drops to 1.7 degrees Celsius here. pic.twitter.com/nzyMQsO7Bx — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Watch Video: Delhi Engulfed in Fog Cover

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of the national capital this morning. (Visuals from Kamraj Marg) pic.twitter.com/Xiw0h9fF2e — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

View Photos of Snow-Covered Mandhol Village, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh: Higher reaches of the state receive fresh snowfall. Visuals from Mandhol village, Shimla. pic.twitter.com/XNy20pEeVT — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Watch Video: Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban Covered in Snow

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Trees and houses covered in a blanket of snow as Ramban receives fresh snowfall. pic.twitter.com/c6DFg1w9FN — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

