India is experiencing winters, and the weather continues to get chillier, with temperatures dipping in various parts of the country. Several cities in India are reporting heavy snowfall, frost cover, dense fog, and extreme cold conditions. Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag is witnessing heavy snowfall as temperatures further dipped in the region. Photos and videos show the snow-covered Anantnag. Himachal Pradesh is no different. The Kharapathar area in Shimla was covered in a blanket of snow after receiving fresh snowfall. Another video showed a layer of frost forming on grass in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty as the temperature drops to 1.7 degrees Celsius here. North Indian belt, in general, continues to be in the grip of severe cold and fog.

Watch Video: Heavy Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

View Photos of Kharapathar Area in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla Covered in Snow After Fresh Snowfall

Watch Video: Frost Cover in Tamil Nadu's Ooty

Watch Video: Delhi Engulfed in Fog Cover

View Photos of Snow-Covered Mandhol Village, Shimla

Watch Video: Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban Covered in Snow

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)