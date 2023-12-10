Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal flagged off the "One Bharat Sari Walkathon" in Mumbai, expressing enthusiasm for the event with a touch of humour. Goyal remarked, "Let's start it now. I just want to say, this is a wow. So beautiful, so elegant, looking like a wow." The Union Minister's playful reference to the viral meme added a lighthearted touch to the occasion. Actor Sonali Bendre also graced the event. Navi Mumbai: Coaching Class Teacher Beats Up 14-Year-Old Student in Ghansoli for Mistakes in Mathematics Homework; Case Registered.

Piyush Goyal 'Wow' Walkathon Kickoff

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal says, "Let's start it (Walkathon) now... I just want to say, this is a wow. So beautiful, so elegant, looking like a wow..." https://t.co/fAgvl4rrmE pic.twitter.com/dtf96uczK5 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

