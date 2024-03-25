Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinate clarified her side on Monday after the controversy over an objectional comment on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut regarding her Mandi poll seat. "Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman," Srinate said in a X post. "However a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported," she added. The comment, that has been taken down now, received backlash from BJP leaders. Congress Slams Centre Over Rising Inflation, Demands To Remove GST From Essential Items (Watch Video).

