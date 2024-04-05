Amid security concerns, Ladakh authorities have implemented temporary internet restrictions and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the Leh district. This move comes as a response to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's planned 'Pashmina March'.The administration's move aims to maintain peace and stability in the wake of the anticipated demonstration, reflecting heightened security measures in the region. Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast: Climate Activist Ends 21-Day Long Hunger Strike in Ladakh (Watch Video).

Temporary Internet Restrictions

Section 144 Crpc imposed by District Magistrate Leh. Violation of DM order shall invite punitive action under law.@ADGP_Ladakh @shrutiarora_IPS pic.twitter.com/NboS4IBmly — Leh Police (@LehPolice) April 5, 2024

Section 144 Imposed in Leh

Ladakh implements temporary Internet restrictions for security amidst current situation pic.twitter.com/LGX8Ss8IOV — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2024

