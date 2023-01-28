Sonam Wangchuk, the social reformist from Ladakh on Saturday posted a video of Facebook and said that he is under house arrest. On Thursday, Wangchuk, whose life story inspired Bollywood movie "3 Idiots", began a five-day climate fast to in order to "save Ladakh". Wangchuk began his fast on the rooftop of the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh (HIAL) in Phyang. According to reports, the Ladakh administration put Sonam Wangchuk under house arrest on late Friday night. The administration has restricted his movement after he decided to go on a five day fast. Wangchuk has also requested people to change their carbon intensive lifestyle in order to fight climate change. Sonam Wangchuk on Second Day of His ‘Climate Fast’ To Save Ladakh, Says ‘Was Denied Permission To Get Khardungla’; Urges PM Modi To Intervene (Watch Video).

I Am Under House Arrest, Says Sonam Wangchuk

