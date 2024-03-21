On Thursday, March 21, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has levelled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of orchestrating a systematic effort to cripple the Indian National Congress financially. Gandhi stated, "This issue affects not just Congress; it impacts our democracy itself most fundamentally. A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially. Funds collected from the public are being frozen, and money from our accounts is being taken away forcibly." Despite facing these challenges, Gandhi asserted that the Congress was striving to maintain the effectiveness of its election campaign. She highlighted the issue of Electoral Bonds, which the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional, alleging that they significantly benefited the BJP. Gandhi emphasised the unprecedented and undemocratic nature of the assault on the finances of the principal opposition party. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi Among Congress Candidates for RS Polls; Check Complete List.

