The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched an attack on the Congress alleging that Congress president Sonia Gandhi was the “driving force behind the conspiracy” to destabilise the Gujarat government and to implicate then chief minister Narendra Modi after the 2002 riots in the state. The BJP’s allegation came after the Gujarat police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday claimed in an affidavit before a court in Ahmedabad that activist Teesta Setalvad was part of a “larger conspiracy” hatched by late Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

