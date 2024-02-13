As per reports, Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi is gearing up for Rajya Sabha. Gandhi is poised to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha on February 14, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Sources indicate that the final decision regarding the state from which she will contest will be made by tonight, February 13. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi Holds Meeting With Senior Leaders Over Seat-Sharing With INDIA Bloc Allies.

Sonia Gandhi to File Rajya Sabha Nomination

Sonia Gandhi is all set for Rajya Sabha this time. She will file her nomination tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to accompany her. Final decision on the state where she will contest from will be taken by tonight: Sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/FxsBUKmm9J — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)