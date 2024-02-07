Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Wednesday, February 7, flagged off a special train to Ayodhya from Sabarmati. The special train departed from Sabarmati at 11 pm and would reach Salarpur the next day at 5 pm. As per news agency ANI, 1,340 passengers left from Sabarmati today. 21,000 Jobs Generated With Startups: Gujarat Start-up Sector Expanded in 10 Years, Says CM Bhupendra Patel at Vejalpur Startup Festival in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat CM Flags Off Special Train to Ayodhya

#WATCH | Ahmedabad: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flags off a Special train to Ayodhya from Sabarmati. This train will depart from Sabarmati at 11 pm and reach Salarpur the next day at 5 pm. 1340 passengers left from Sabarmati today pic.twitter.com/QNwslmFsZM — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

