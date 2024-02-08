The Sri Lankan navy apprehended 19 Indian fishermen from Rameswaram Island and detained two fishing boats, said Tamil Nadu Fishermen association. The incident reportedly took place near Delft Island in Palk Bay sea. According to reports, the anglers were apprehended on charges of poaching in their territorial waters. Further details in connection with the matter are awaited. Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 10 Fishermen From Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam for Crossing Into Its Waters.

19 Rameswaram Fishermen Apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 19 Rameswaram fishermen who were fishing near Delft Island in Palk Bay sea along with the two boats: Fishermen association pic.twitter.com/THh9vjluep — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)