Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti, shared that special arrangements have been made for the ‘Surya Tilak’ of Lord Ram on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. “We have ensured the facilitation of Lord Ram’s ‘Darshan’ for all the devotees visiting here on Ram Navami,” said Misra. He further explained that they are practising a unique ritual (Surya Tilak) where the sun rays will fall on the Lord’s forehead at 12.16 pm for 5 minutes. “We are making important technical arrangements for it. The trust and the scientists are working together to make it successful,” he added. Misra also provided an update on the construction of the Ram Mandir. “The construction work is underway, and we are confident that the construction will be completed by December 2024,” he stated. Ram Navami 2024: 'Divya Abhisheka' of Ram Lalla Idol Performed During First Ram Navami Celebrations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple After Pran Pratishtha (See Pics and Video).

Ram Mandir Surya Tilak

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: On Lord Ram's 'Surya Tilak' on Ram Navami, Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti Chairman Nripendra Misra says, "We have ensured the facilitation Lord Ram's 'Darshan' for all the devotees visiting here on Ram Navami... We are practising that the sun rays fall on Lord's… pic.twitter.com/zrgjqVySx7 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)