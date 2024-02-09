A bus carrying passengers from Sakadbaw to Shahapur in Maharashtra's Thane met with an accident on Friday afternoon when its brake failed on a downhill road and crashed into a tree. Four passengers suffered serious injuries, while 15 others sustained minor wounds. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The bus belonged to the Shahapur Agra Transport Service, which operates in the remote areas of Shahapur taluka in Thane district. According to eyewitnesses, the bus had a tyre reboot issue, which led to the brake failure. The driver tried to control the vehicle but could not avoid hitting the tree. Road Accident in Maharashtra: Truck Crashes Into Hotel in Latur's Udgir, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

ST Bus Accident in Maharashtra

सकडबाव बसचा उताराला ब्रेक फेल झाल्याने झाडाला ठोकली 4 प्रवाशी गंभीर तर 15 ते 20 प्रवाशी किरकोळ जखमी. सुदैवाने मोठा अनर्थ टळला. pic.twitter.com/IzX9TvX7dz — News18Lokmat (@News18lokmat) February 9, 2024

