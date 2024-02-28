In a disturbing incident, a Journalist was attacked by a stray dog while walking in Delhi’s Lodhi Garden. The attack was unprovoked and has raised concerns about the safety of the public, including children and the elderly, who frequent the park throughout the day. Journalist Aishwarya Paliwal took to X and shared a pic which showed how she was attacked by the stray dog. She has highlighted the issue of stray dogs as a threat to life and a growing menace in public spaces urging authorities to find solution to the growing problem. Those willing to see her post on X, can do so here. Dog Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Six-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Muzaffarnagar.

Dog Attack in Delhi (Disturbing Image)

Screenshot of the X Post (Photo Credit- X/@aishwaryapaliwal)

