A class 11 student in Telangana died by suicide after he was not allowed to appear for an exam as he reached the centre late. The incident took place in Adilabad district on Thursday, February 29. The deceased has been identified as Tekum Siva Kumar, a resident of Nirmal town. He was supposed to write his intermediate first-year exam at a centre in Bhainsa town, about 40 km away from his home. Upset over missing the exam, Siva Kumar drove to Satnala dam, about 15 km from Bhainsa, and jumped into the water. His bike and a suicide note were found near the dam. "I am sorry, daddy, forgive me. I am not able to cope with this trauma. You have done a lot for me, but I am not able to do anything for you. I have never felt this bad. I have missed the exam for the first time. I am feeling terrible," his suicide note in Telugu read. Telangana Shocker: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies by Suicide, Kin Allege Harassment by Loan App Executives.

Student Suicide in Telangana

One minute Late rule, a death knell for an #Intermediate #student in #Telangana An Inter student #Shiva (14) from Mangurla vill, Jainath mandal of #Adilabad dist, ends his life, by jumping into water, after he was denied entry for being late to the #Exams.#NotEvenOneMinuteLate pic.twitter.com/d5A07xenut — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 29, 2024

