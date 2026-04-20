A tragic incident of heart attack in Srinagar has left viewers shaken after CCTV footage captured the sudden death of Imtiyaz Ahmed inside a gym. The young man, a shopkeeper from Chari Shareef in Budgam, collapsed while working out, turning an ordinary moment into a devastating loss. Described by locals as healthy and active, Imtiyaz appeared to be in good physical condition. However, within seconds, he dropped mid-exercise, leaving onlookers stunned. The viral video has sparked grief and reflection across social media, highlighting how unpredictable life can be. Family members and residents remember him as a pillar of support, whose sudden passing has left a deep void. The heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder that even those who seem strongest are not immune to life’s uncertainties. Hapur: Man Collapses on Ground After Suffering Heart Attack in Uttar Pradesh, Fellow Businessman Saves His Life by Giving CPR; Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Srinagar

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