The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently conducted a study on sudden deaths among young adults in the country. The ICMR study said that COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden deaths among young adults in India. The study conducted by the ICMR also noted that past COVID-19 hospitalization, family history of premature death and certain lifestyle behaviours could be the likely causes of unexplained sudden deaths among young adults across the country. Heart Attack Deaths During Garba in Gujarat: 'Those Who Had Severe COVID-19 Should Avoid Overexertion, Over Workout and Over-Exercising to Prevent Heart Attacks', Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Watch Video).

ICMR on Sudden Death Among Young Adults

