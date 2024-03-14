Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The latter took oath in presence of Chairman of Upper House Jagdeep Dhankhar, Infosys founder Narayan Murty and Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President Droupadi Murmu. ‘No Words to Describe’: Sudha Murty Visits New Parliament Building in Delhi, Says It’s Art, Culture, Indian History is Beautiful (Watch Video).

Sudha Murty Takes Oath as Member of Rajya Sabha

#WATCH | Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu, takes oath as a member of the Upper House of Parliament, in the presence of House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Infosys founder Narayan Murty and Union Minister Piyush Goyal… pic.twitter.com/vN8wqXCleB — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

