In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 24-year-old man allegedly tried to end his life by hanging himself in the toilet of a police station in Kasganj district. The victim, identified as Gaurav, reportedly hanged himself in the toilet of the police station. His condition is said to be serious, and he has been referred to Aligarh. Gaurav's family members said he was held by the police for allegedly abducting a minor girl. The user also claimed that the girl's family and the police tortured Gaurav. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Boy Rapes and Murders Minor Sister After Watching Porn Clip in Mobile in Kasganj, Arrested.

Man Attempts Suicide Inside Police Station

UP : जिला कासगंज में आज 24 वर्षीय गौरव ने थाने के टॉयलेट में फांसी लगा ली। हालत बेहद गंभीर है, अलीगढ़ रेफर किया। परिजनों ने कहा- 'नाबालिग लड़की को भगाने के जुर्म में गौरव को पुलिस ने 6 दिन से पकड़ रखा था। बाद में वो लड़की भी मिल गई। लड़की की फैमिली व पुलिस उसे टॉर्चर कर रही थी' pic.twitter.com/rn65NgAiQH — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 9, 2024

