In a shocking incident, an SPF (Special Protection Force) constable took his own life while on duty at an IOB (Indian Overseas Bank) branch in Visakhapatnam. The tragic event, which was caught on camera, shows the last moments of man before he took the unfortunate step. Shankar Rao took his own life in the early hours on Thursday at Dwarka Poilice station. Video on social media shows Rao shot himself with his service weapon, an SLR, while on duty. According to sources, Rao reported for duty at 5 am. The reason behind his suicide is yet to be known, and an investigation is currently underway. He is survived by his wife and two children. Suicide Caught on Camera at Delhi Metro Station: CISF Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself at Paschim Vihar West Metro Station; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Suicide Caught on Camera in Visakhapatnam (Disturbing Video)

