Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, has been tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The incident occurred, leaving Gogamedi critically injured and subsequently declared dead by medical professionals at the hospital, where he was urgently transported. Further details on the motive and circumstances surrounding the killing are currently awaited as authorities investigate this tragic event. Khalistani-Gangster Nexus: ED Searches 12 Locations in Rajasthan and Haryana on Premises Linked to Suspects.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wGPU53SG2h — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 5, 2023

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Leader Assassinated

VIDEO | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, shot at in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/50ZAQsLTow — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

