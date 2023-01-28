Two fighter jets a Sukhoi-30 MKI and Mirage 2000 -- crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Saturday. As per information, the two jets had taken off from the Gwalior airbase. Air Force and district administration officials have reached the crash spot, as well as police and army personnel. Further details are awaited. Rajasthan: Aircraft Crashes in Open Field in Bharatpur's Ucchain Area.

Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Crash in Madhya Pradesh:

#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Two Aircraft Crash in Morena:

#BreakingNews 2 IAF aircrafts Sukhoi 30 & Mirage 2000 collided near Morena in MP. Both aircrafts took off from Gwalior airbase. Su-30 had 2 pilots & Mirage 2000 had one. Initial reports suggest 2 pilots are safe while an IAF chopper is searching for the 3rd one. : Def sources pic.twitter.com/GXbYKFXTMa — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2023

