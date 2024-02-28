Reports indicate that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has tendered his resignation on Wednesday amidst a political upheaval in the state. This development follows demands for Sukhu’s resignation by several Congress MLAs. The Congress party was prompted to take action after six of its MLAs voted for the BJP candidate in the election for the state’s single Rajya Sabha seat. Vikramaditya Singh Resigns: Himachal Pradesh Minister and Son of Former CM Virbhadra Singh Announces Resignation from Post.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Resigns

JUST IN: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu resigns. Told by Congress High command to step down. — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) February 28, 2024

