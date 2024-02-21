A retired IPS officer has been booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy at his residence. The first information report (FIR) was lodged against the former deputy inspector general of police on Tuesday under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and different sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the boy’s mother filed a complaint, a police officer said. The boy’s family was staying as tenants in the retired police officer’s house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Unnatural Sex Demand, Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts in Hamirpur.

Retired IPS Officer Booked for Unnatural Sex With Minor Boy

In UP's Sultanpur, an FIR u/s IPC 377 and relevant sections of POCSO act was registered against a retired IPS officer accused of unnatural sex with a minor boy. pic.twitter.com/ruydFf3oRv — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 21, 2024

