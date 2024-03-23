Jaipur Congress candidate Sunil Sharma on Saturday, March 23, took to X, formerly Twitter and issued a clarification stating that he had nothing to do with the management of the YouTube channel of the Jaipur Dialogue forum. His statement came after netizens called for the cancellation of his ticket from the Jaipur seat. Sharma also said that he severed ties with the Jaipur Dialogue forum long ago. Notably, Sharma's remarks came after a video went viral on social media showing Sunil Sharma running away from an interview after he was asked a question about being the director of Jaipur Dialogue's YouTube Channel.

Sunil Sharma Issues Clarification

मेरा जयपुर डाइलॉग यू ट्यूब चैनल के प्रबंधन से कभी भी कोई वास्ता नहीं रहा। मैं सभी न्यूज़ चैनल्स और यूट्यूब चैनल्स पर अक्सर कांग्रेस दर्शन अनुसार समावेशी भारत निर्माण पर पैनलिस्ट के तौर पर आमंत्रित किया जाता हूँ। (1/5) pic.twitter.com/2VpsXPCLkT — Sunil Sharma (@I_SunilSharma) March 23, 2024

Sunil Sharma Runs Away From an Interview

