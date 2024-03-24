Sunil Sharma, nominated by Congress for the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat, made a significant announcement during a press conference on Sunday, March 24, withdrawing his candidature ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. His decision followed controversy surrounding his alleged ties with the Jaipur Dialogue Forum, a right-wing organization known for criticising the grand old party. The move comes in the wake of Congress releasing its third list of candidates, drawing scrutiny for Sharma's nomination and highlighting concerns over his affiliations. Sunil Sharma, Congress Candidate, Issues Clarification After Netizens Call for Cancellation of His Ticket, Says 'Have Severed Ties With Jaipur Dialogue Forum Long Ago'.

Sunil Sharma Withdraws His Candidature

जयपुर से सुनील शर्मा ने कांग्रेस से अपनी उम्मीदवारी वापस ली — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) March 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)