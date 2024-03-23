Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, issued a video statement on X while reading her husband's message to the public from jail. In the message, CM Kejriwal urges vigilance against forces weakening India, stating, "We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them...Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise." Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi CM’s Wife Sunita Kejriwal To Hold Press Conference Today.

Arvind Kejriwal's Message From Jail

Sunita Kejriwal Reads Arvind Kejriwal's Message

Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; they are our brothers: Delhi CM Kejriwal's message to AAP workers from ED custody — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement and reads out the CM's message from jail. She says, "...There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat… pic.twitter.com/jqlHpguugP — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

