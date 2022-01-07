The Supreme Court in its verdict on Friday has allowed counselling session to begin for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses for NEET 2022. The apex court has upheld the 27% OBC (Other Backward Class) quota and 10% for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) for all medical seats in 2022.

Supreme Court allows 27% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10% for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for admission in the NEET for all medical seats as existing criteria this year. — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

