A public interest litigation (PIL) petition contesting against the appointment of deputy chief ministers (CM) by many States was rejected by the Supreme Court on Monday, February 12. The appointment of a Deputy Chief Minister does not violate the constitutional requirement that a Chief Minister be elected to the legislative assembly, according to a bench consisting of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. According to the Public Political Party's petition, the majority of deputy chief minister appointments are made based on religious beliefs and other factors, which is against Article 14 (the right to equality before the law). Supreme Court Says States Cannot Appoint Acting DGPs, Tells Them to Approach UPSC With Recommendations.

SC Dismisses Petition Against States Appointing Deputy CMs

