Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking contempt action against the Election Commission of India for not changing the forms which ask for Aadhaar numbers to enrol new voters. The petition said that despite the poll panel’s assurance in 2023 that Aadhaar numbers were not obligatory for new voter registration, the forms remained unchanged. Supreme Court declined to initiate contempt proceedings against the Election Commission while taking into note the ECI’s statement that it was addressing the issue. Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Directions to Election Commission for Independent Audit of EVMs Source Code.

Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Seeking Contempt Action Against EC

