The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday, June 29 denied staying floor test tomorrow i.e on June 30 in Maharashtra Assembly. The petitions filed by the Eknath Shinde faction against the disqualification notices issued to the 16 rebel MLAs by the Deputy Speaker are scheduled for hearing on July 11.

Supreme Court gives go ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow; says we are not staying tomorrow's floor test. pic.twitter.com/neYAIftfWe — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)