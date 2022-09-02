The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking declaration to notify Sanskrit as the national language of India. The supreme court bench said that the right place for a issue like this is the parliament and not courts. The PIL was filed by former additional secretary to the Gujarat government, K.G. Vanzara, who is now a lawyer in the Gujarat High Court.

Check Tweet:

