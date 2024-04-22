The Supreme Court, on Monday, April 22, said that equal participation of women in the workforce is a matter of Constitutional duty. In a landmark ruling, the apex court also highlighted the importance of childcare leave for mothers of children with disabilities. The bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said that denying childcare leave (CCL) to mothers of children with disabilities would violate this Constitutional duty to ensure equal women's participation in the workforce. "Child Care Leave subserves an important Constitutional objective where women are not denied an equal opportunity in the workforce. This (a denial of CCL) may compel a mother to leave the workforce and it applies to a mother more who has a child with special needs," the court stated. SC on Cheating: Withdrawal From Marriage Won’t Amount to Offence of Cheating Under Section 417 of IPC, Says Supreme Court.

SC on Child Care Leave

