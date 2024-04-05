The Supreme Court has intervened in the controversy surrounding the UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004 case by staying the Allahabad High Court's ruling, citing misinterpretation of the regulatory provisions. On Friday, April 5, the apex court expressed concerns over the High Court's conclusion that establishing a Madarsa board breaches secular principles, indicating a need for closer examination of the issues raised. The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, remarked that the High Court's decision would significantly impact the education of nearly 17 lakh students. Criticizing the High Court's directive to relocate students, the Supreme Court highlighted that such action was unwarranted and ordered states to file counters by June 30, 2024. The case is slated for final disposal in the second week of June 2024, with the High Court's ruling remaining stayed in the interim. Allahabad High Court Declares 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' Unconstitutional, Directs UP Government to Frame Transition Scheme for Madrasa Students.

SC Intervenes in Madarsa Education Act Case

#SupremeCourt Hears The Challenge the Allahabad High Court's March 22 judgment striking down 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as unconstitutional. #SupremeCourtOfIndia pic.twitter.com/0IJI6A24fE — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 5, 2024

#BREAKING: SUPREME COURT STAYS THE ALLAHABAD HC'S DIRECTIONS TO RELOCATE 17 LAC STUDENTS AND 10 THOUSAND MADARSA TEACHERS TO REGULAR SCHOOL IN STATE OF U.P. CJI: The HC in striking down the provisions of the Act directed the relocation of the students. This would effect the 17… — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 5, 2024

