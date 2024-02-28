A tragic road accident involving an auto-rickshaw and a bus on Wednesday resulted in the death of three people and left twelve seriously injured. The incident took place on the National Highway in Suryapet District when an RTC bus collided with an auto-rickshaw transporting farm labourers. The auto-rickshaw was carrying a total of 15 passengers, three of whom tragically lost their lives. The deceased, identified as Kandula Nardana, Chevula Narayanama, and Pokala Anasurya, were residents of Munugala mandal. The injured passengers have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. In the aftermath of the incident, a case has been registered against the bus driver. Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh: Two Women Killed, Four Injured As SUV Flips Over on Purvanchal Expressway.

