Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, February 7, expressed concerns about Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from Hyderabad who was attacked in Chicago, United States. "My govt will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the USA, and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met," Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said in a tweet. The Telangana CMO also said that the Congress government is there for the citizens of Telangana. US: Indian Student Brutally Attacked, Robbed in Chicago, Indian Mission Assures All Possible Assistance (Watch Video).

My Govt Will Set Up a Dedicated Help Desk for All Youth Living in USA

Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from #Hyderabad, by four robbers in #Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio. I request Hon'ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly convey our… — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) February 7, 2024

