A thick layer of haze engulfed the iconic Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra city on Monday, November 6. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the Taj Mahal engulfed in smog. The ivory-white marble mausoleum, which is one of the wonders of the world, is barely visible in the video. The air quality has deteriorated in many cities in India as winter sets in. Delhi Air Pollution Update: AQI Continues To Be in 'Severe' Category in National Capital (Watch Video).

Taj Mahal Engulfed by Smog:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Taj Mahal in Agra engulfed in a layer of haze today amid the rise in air pollution levels. (Visuals shot at 9:35 am today) pic.twitter.com/VWFXeX3CFz — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

