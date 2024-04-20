Former Congress leader Tajinder Singh Bittu made a significant political move on Saturday, April 20, by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi. His decision was marked by his resignation from the AICC Secretary In-Charge Himachal Pradesh post and his primary membership in the Congress party. The event garnered attention as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and party general secretary Vinod Tawde were present during his induction into the BJP. Vijender Singh Joins BJP: Boxer and Former Congress Leader Makes Political Switch, Joins Bharatiya Janata Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Election (Watch Videos).

Tajinder Singh Bittu Joins BJP

VIDEO | Senior Congress leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu joins BJP in the presence of party leader and Union minister Ashwini Vaishaw in Delhi.#LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024 (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/BBBGZ9iTuS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2024

#WATCH | Tajinder Singh Bittu, who resigned from Congress today, joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and party general secretary Vinod Tawde Tajinder Singh Bittu resigned from his post of AICC Secretary In-Charge… pic.twitter.com/LaTBgI315v — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

