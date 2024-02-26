On Monday, February 26, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin marked the inauguration of the Karunanidhi Memorial in Chennai, a significant tribute to the late leader. The ceremony witnessed the presence of renowned actor Rajinikanth, adding star power to the occasion. The memorial boasts an array of modern features, including underground museums, 7D screens, touchscreen displays, selfie points, and a library, offering visitors a comprehensive glimpse into Karunanidhi's life. PM Narendra Modi Helps Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin as He Stumbles While Walking Towards Khelo India Youth Games Venue, Video Goes Viral.

CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Karunanidhi Memorial

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurates Karunanidhi Memorial in Chennai. Actor Rajinikanth was also present on the occasion. An underground museum, 7D screens, Touchscreen displays, selfie points, a library, highlights of the leader’s life, and many other… pic.twitter.com/aIVr7xLAtn — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

