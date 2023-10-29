Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging him to initiate diplomatic efforts with the Sri Lanka government to secure the release of 37 fishermen detained by the Lankan Navy. "Despite our persistent demand to stop these arrests and seizure of boats, apprehension of our fishermen continues unabated. I on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, to immediately initiate solid diplomatic initiatives without further delay to end this. I once again request you to take the necessary steps to release all the fishermen and fishing boats that were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy," MK Stalin wrote in a letter to EAM S Jaishankar. Tamil Nadu: Nine Fishermen Attacked Mid-Sea by Sri Lankan Pirates, Sixth Attack in Two Months.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes to EAM S Jaishankar

